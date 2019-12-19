New Hengqin port ready for visitors to travel between Zhuhai, Macao

A Macao start-up businesswoman (2nd L) enters the Chinese mainland from the old Hengqin port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 11, 2019. After three years of construction, the new Hengqin port is ready for visitors to travel between Zhuhai and the Lotus port in Macao. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fang Wenbiao, a decoration project manager, inspects the construction site of the east square of the new Hengqin port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 10, 2019. After three years of construction, the new Hengqin port is ready for visitors to travel between Zhuhai and the Lotus port in Macao.(Photo: Xinhua)

Workers build the new Hengqin port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 10, 2019. After three years of construction, the new Hengqin port is ready for visitors to travel between Zhuhai and the Lotus port in Macao. (Photo: Xinhua)

Technical workers test turnstiles at the new Hengqin port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 10, 2019. After three years of construction, the new Hengqin port is ready for visitors to travel between Zhuhai and the Lotus port in Macao. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the east square of the new Hengqin port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. After three years of construction, the new Hengqin port is ready for visitors to travel between Zhuhai and the Lotus port in Macao. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the west square of the new Hengqin port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. After three years of construction, the new Hengqin port is ready for visitors to travel between Zhuhai and the Lotus port in Macao. (Photo: Xinhua)

Technical workers test turnstiles at the new Hengqin port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 10, 2019. After three years of construction, the new Hengqin port is ready for visitors to travel between Zhuhai and the Lotus port in Macao. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker builds the new Hengqin port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 10, 2019. After three years of construction, the new Hengqin port is ready for visitors to travel between Zhuhai and the Lotus port in Macao. (Photo: Xinhua)

Construction workers examine the ceiling decorations at the new Hengqin port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 10, 2019. After three years of construction, the new Hengqin port is ready for visitors to travel between Zhuhai and the Lotus port in Macao. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the west square of the new Hengqin port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. After three years of construction, the new Hengqin port is ready for visitors to travel between Zhuhai and the Lotus port in Macao. (Photo: Xinhua)