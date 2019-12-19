Sudden snow squall hits New York

A man rides a bike at Times Square in New York, the United States, Dec. 18, 2019. A sudden snow squall hit New York on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Lovers kiss at Times Square in New York, the United States, Dec. 18, 2019. A sudden snow squall hit New York on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A costumed character waits for business at Times Square in New York, the United States, Dec. 18, 2019. A sudden snow squall hit New York on Wednesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A statue is covered with snow at Times Square in New York, the United States, Dec. 18, 2019. A sudden snow squall hit New York on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A costumed character wipes away snow for his co-worker while they wait for business at Times Square in New York, the United States, Dec. 18, 2019. A sudden snow squall hit New York on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)