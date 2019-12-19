New services, deals

An Airbus A350-1000 aircraft of Qatar Airways is pictured after a delivery ceremony at the French headquarters of aircraft company Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, on Tuesday. Photo: VCG

Qatar Airways has elevated its economy class experience with the launch of its new "Quisine" dining service on flights to and from China."Quisine" is now presented on flights from all seven Chinese destinations including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Chongqing and Hong Kong.The new dining experience increases portion sizes by 20 percent for appetizers, 25 percent for main courses and a generous 50 percent for desserts.The customized menus also introduce signature Chinese main course dishes such as Wuxi chicken with egg fried rice. Chengdu and Chongqing flights additionally include traditional Sichuan specialties like mapo tofu.Premium items usually served only in Business and First Class are also extended to the "Quisine" economy class service. They include Godiva chocolate, sparkling wine and myriad cocktail choices.China Southern Airlines said on Tuesday that it has signed a joint business agreement with British Airways, for travel after January 2, 2020.The agreement will benefit customers of both airlines by opening more destinations between China and UK, with a greater choice of flights and enhanced frequent flyer benefits.It will allow the airlines to cooperate on scheduling and pricing, providing customers with more flexible flight options and an attractive range of fares.The joint business will initially see the two airlines code-sharing on all direct flights operated on mainland routes between London and the Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Sanya, Wuhan and Zhengzhou. This will expand both airlines' extensive domestic networks.Delta Air Lines will move from the Beijing Capital International Airport to the Beijing Daxing International Airport in March 2020. Delta's relocation will come at a time when its SkyTeam partner China Eastern has announced moving its services to the Daxing airport.Delta's two nonstop daily services from Beijing to Detroit and Beijing to Seattle will be moved to the Daxing airport, from which customers will eventually have access to over 30 cities across China through code share flights with China Eastern. Moreover, China Eastern's all-new international VIP lounges at Daxing airport will be open to Delta One customers and SkyMiles Diamond, Platinum or Gold Medallion members. China Eastern is expected to move most of the flights except for the Beijing-Shanghai route to Beijing-Daxing in the first quarter of 2020.The Cathay Pacific Group Tuesday released combined Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon traffic figures for November 2019 that show decreases in the number of passengers carried and the amount of cargo and mail uplifted compared to the same month in 2018.Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon carried a total of 2,623,764 passengers last month, a drop of 9 percent compared to November 2018. In the first 11 months of 2019, the number of passengers carried dropped by 0.4 percent and capacity increased by 5.7 percent, as compared to the same period for 2018.The two airlines carried 177,964 tons of cargo and mail last month, a drop of 3.9 percent year-on-year.In the first 11 months, the tonnage fell by 6.4 percent against no change in capacity and a 6.8 percent decrease in revenue freight ton kilometers, as compared to the same period for 2018.