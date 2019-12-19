Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/19 17:23:41

Puzzle



 ACROSS



  1 "Stat!"

  5 Battery contents

  9 Minor mistake

 13 2017 Disney film about an aspiring musician

 14 Rice-A-___

 15 Sound of a perfect basketball shot

 16 Beds on a base

 17 Very, in Versailles

 18 Health info site

 19 How Darth Vader likes his Starbucks coffee?

 22 Stitch together

 23 Hot, cheesy sandwich

 24 No longer upset about something

 27 Capricorn, for one

 29 "Expert" ending

 30 Physicians' org.

 31 How Han drinks his Starbucks iced tea?

 35 "Yeah, right!"

 38 Chicken-king connector

 39 Workout units

 40 Like Skywalker's Starbucks coffee, temperature-wise?

 45 "Entourage" agent Gold

 46 Best club in Vegas, usually?

 47 Turned suddenly

 51 Puts a new price label on

 53 Stable baby

 55 Big bird

 56 What Kylo Ren gets when Starbucks opens?

 59 Blunder

 61 ___ Verde National Park

 62 It might be a lot

 63 Spiritual selves

 64 Next in line for an estate

 65 Practical jokes

 66 Like Vassar and Vanderbilt

 67 "To a ..." poems

 68 "Planet of the ___"

DOWN

  1 Greet aggressively

  2 Oklahoma athlete

  3 Intermission follower

  4 "Luxurious" Spice Girl

  5 Early modern style

  6 Reddish-pink hue

  7 Chemically nonreactive

  8 Data holder

  9 Norwegian's neighbor

 10 Pianist known for his candelabra

 11 End of many religions' names

 12 Certain degree of success?

 15 Kind of chair in an office

 20 Bigwig in Qatar

 21 Meh

 25 "Are you sleeping?" response

 26 Bugle call

 28 Fizzling sound

 29 Vidi, translated

 32 Jaguar or Jeep

 33 Pint at a pub

 34 "It's either you ___"

 35 Slightly open

 36 Without a doubt

 37 "Really?"

 41 Beers that lumberjacks like the sound of?

 42 Bay Area medical sch.

 43 Online alter egos

 44 Move, to a Realtor

 48 Baggage handler

 49 Come into view

 50 Arm-twisting

 52 Get ___ of (reach)

 53 Turned loose

 54 Actor Davis

 57 "As I see it," in textspeak

 58 Indian melody

 59 Key next to F1

 60 Pal of Pooh

Solution



 

