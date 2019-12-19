Puzzle
ACROSS
1 "Stat!"
5 Battery contents
9 Minor mistake
13 2017 Disney film about an aspiring musician
14 Rice-A-___
15 Sound of a perfect basketball shot
16 Beds on a base
17 Very, in Versailles
18 Health info site
19 How Darth Vader likes his Starbucks coffee?
22 Stitch together
23 Hot, cheesy sandwich
24 No longer upset about something
27 Capricorn, for one
29 "Expert" ending
30 Physicians' org.
31 How Han drinks his Starbucks iced tea?
35 "Yeah, right!"
38 Chicken-king connector
39 Workout units
40 Like Skywalker's Starbucks coffee, temperature-wise?
45 "Entourage" agent Gold
46 Best club in Vegas, usually?
47 Turned suddenly
51 Puts a new price label on
53 Stable baby
55 Big bird
56 What Kylo Ren gets when Starbucks opens?
59 Blunder
61 ___ Verde National Park
62 It might be a lot
63 Spiritual selves
64 Next in line for an estate
65 Practical jokes
66 Like Vassar and Vanderbilt
67 "To a ..." poems
68 "Planet of the ___"DOWN
1 Greet aggressively
2 Oklahoma athlete
3 Intermission follower
4 "Luxurious" Spice Girl
5 Early modern style
6 Reddish-pink hue
7 Chemically nonreactive
8 Data holder
9 Norwegian's neighbor
10 Pianist known for his candelabra
11 End of many religions' names
12 Certain degree of success?
15 Kind of chair in an office
20 Bigwig in Qatar
21 Meh
25 "Are you sleeping?" response
26 Bugle call
28 Fizzling sound
29 Vidi, translated
32 Jaguar or Jeep
33 Pint at a pub
34 "It's either you ___"
35 Slightly open
36 Without a doubt
37 "Really?"
41 Beers that lumberjacks like the sound of?
42 Bay Area medical sch.
43 Online alter egos
44 Move, to a Realtor
48 Baggage handler
49 Come into view
50 Arm-twisting
52 Get ___ of (reach)
53 Turned loose
54 Actor Davis
57 "As I see it," in textspeak
58 Indian melody
59 Key next to F1
60 Pal of Pooh
Solution