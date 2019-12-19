Puzzle

1 "Stat!"5 Battery contents9 Minor mistake13 2017 Disney film about an aspiring musician14 Rice-A-___15 Sound of a perfect basketball shot16 Beds on a base17 Very, in Versailles18 Health info site19 How Darth Vader likes his Starbucks coffee?22 Stitch together23 Hot, cheesy sandwich24 No longer upset about something27 Capricorn, for one29 "Expert" ending30 Physicians' org.31 How Han drinks his Starbucks iced tea?35 "Yeah, right!"38 Chicken-king connector39 Workout units40 Like Skywalker's Starbucks coffee, temperature-wise?45 "Entourage" agent Gold46 Best club in Vegas, usually?47 Turned suddenly51 Puts a new price label on53 Stable baby55 Big bird56 What Kylo Ren gets when Starbucks opens?59 Blunder61 ___ Verde National Park62 It might be a lot63 Spiritual selves64 Next in line for an estate65 Practical jokes66 Like Vassar and Vanderbilt67 "To a ..." poems68 "Planet of the ___"1 Greet aggressively2 Oklahoma athlete3 Intermission follower4 "Luxurious" Spice Girl5 Early modern style6 Reddish-pink hue7 Chemically nonreactive8 Data holder9 Norwegian's neighbor10 Pianist known for his candelabra11 End of many religions' names12 Certain degree of success?15 Kind of chair in an office20 Bigwig in Qatar21 Meh25 "Are you sleeping?" response26 Bugle call28 Fizzling sound29 Vidi, translated32 Jaguar or Jeep33 Pint at a pub34 "It's either you ___"35 Slightly open36 Without a doubt37 "Really?"41 Beers that lumberjacks like the sound of?42 Bay Area medical sch.43 Online alter egos44 Move, to a Realtor48 Baggage handler49 Come into view50 Arm-twisting52 Get ___ of (reach)53 Turned loose54 Actor Davis57 "As I see it," in textspeak58 Indian melody59 Key next to F160 Pal of Pooh

Solution