Learning Chinese

抑郁症(yìyùzhènɡ)A: If there was a mushroom that could relieve depression, would you try it?如果有一种蘑菇能缓解抑郁症,你愿意尝试吗？(rúɡuǒ yǒuyīzhǒnɡ móɡū nénɡhuǎnjiě yìyùzhènɡ, nǐ yuànyì chánɡshì ma?)B: Has there been another strange discovery?又是什么奇奇怪怪的发现？(yòushì shenme qíqíɡuàiɡuài defāxiàn?)A: English scientists have discovered a miraculous mushroom. It has a chemical that can make people hallucinate and improve their emotions. According to reports, it is not harmful to the human body.英国科学家发现了一种神奇蘑菇,它含有可以让人体产生迷幻的物质,改善人的情绪,据说没有对人体有害的物质。(yīnɡɡuó kēxuéjiā fāxiànle yīzhǒnɡ shénqí móɡū, tāhányǒu kěyǐ rànɡréntǐ chǎnshēnɡ míhuàn dewùzhì, ɡǎishàn rénde qínɡxù, jùshuō méiyǒu duìréntǐyǒuhài dewùzhì.)B: It sounds amazing, but I would be afraid of getting addicted. Forget about it. Depression sufferers should just stick to medicine.听着很诱人啊,但是我又怕上瘾,算了吧。抑郁症患者还是老老实实吃药吧。(tīnɡzhe hěnyòurénā, dànshì wǒyòu pà shànɡyǐn, suànleba. yìyùzhènɡ huànzhě háishì lǎolǎoshíshí chīyàobā.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT