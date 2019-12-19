Learning Chinese

Chat attack
depression
抑郁症
(yìyùzhènɡ)
A: If there was a mushroom that could relieve depression, would you try it?
如果有一种蘑菇能缓解抑郁症,你愿意尝试吗？
(rúɡuǒ yǒuyīzhǒnɡ móɡū nénɡhuǎnjiě yìyùzhènɡ, nǐ yuànyì chánɡshì ma?)
B: Has there been another strange discovery?
又是什么奇奇怪怪的发现？
(yòushì shenme qíqíɡuàiɡuài defāxiàn?)
A: English scientists have discovered a miraculous mushroom. It has a chemical that can make people hallucinate and improve their emotions. According to reports, it is not harmful to the human body.
英国科学家发现了一种神奇蘑菇,它含有可以让人体产生迷幻的物质,改善人的情绪,据说没有对人体有害的物质。
(yīnɡɡuó kēxuéjiā fāxiànle yīzhǒnɡ shénqí móɡū, tāhányǒu kěyǐ rànɡréntǐ chǎnshēnɡ míhuàn dewùzhì, ɡǎishàn rénde qínɡxù, jùshuō méiyǒu duìréntǐyǒuhài dewùzhì.)
B: It sounds amazing, but I would be afraid of getting addicted. Forget about it. Depression sufferers should just stick to medicine.
听着很诱人啊,但是我又怕上瘾,算了吧。抑郁症患者还是老老实实吃药吧。
(tīnɡzhe hěnyòurénā, dànshì wǒyòu pà shànɡyǐn, suànleba. yìyùzhènɡ huànzhě háishì lǎolǎoshíshí chīyàobā.)
