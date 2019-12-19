Learning Chinese

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker星球大战：天行者崛起(xīnɡqiúdàzhàn: tiānxínɡzhějuéqǐ )1. It's an instinct. A feeling. The force brought us together.这是直觉,是一种感觉。这股力量把我们带到一起。(zhèshì zhíjué, shìyīzhǒnɡ ɡǎnjué. zhèɡǔ lìliànɡ bǎwǒmén dàidào yīqǐ.)2. People keep telling me they know me. No one does.人们总跟我说他们懂我。没人懂我。(rénmen zǒnɡ ɡēnwǒshuō tāmén dǒnɡwǒ. méirén dǒnɡwǒ.)3.We've passed on all we know. A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight.我们所有的智慧已经传承下来了。如今,千代的先祖与你同在。但这是你一个人的战斗。(wǒmen suǒyǒude zhìhuì yǐjīnɡ chuánchénɡ xiàláile. rújīn, qiāndàide xiānzǔyǔnǐ tónɡzài. dàn zhèshìnǐ yīɡèrén de zhàndòu.)4. Taking one last look, sir, at my friends.我在看最后一眼,先生,看我的朋友。(wǒzàikàn zuìhòuyīyǎn, xiānshēnɡ, kànwǒde pénɡyǒu.)5. Your journey nears its end.你的旅程将告一段落。(nǐde lǚchénɡ jiānɡ ɡào yīduànluò.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT