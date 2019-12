A merchant displays inflatable Santa Claus in Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 18, 2019. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)

A man walks past Santa Claus outfits displayed for sale in Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 18, 2019. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)

A man walks past Christmas decorations displayed for sale in Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 18, 2019. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)

A woman walks out of a shop selling Christmas decorations in Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 18, 2019. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)

Nuns walk past a shop selling Christmas decorations in Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 18, 2019. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)