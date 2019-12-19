71-year-old farmer dedicated to promote bamboo weaving

Zhang Yongjie shows woven bamboo hairpins in Dayuan Village of Chenwu Township, Luoning County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 18, 2019. Zhang Yongjie, a 71-year-old farmer, began to learn weaving bamboo at the age of 15. In the 1980s, he followed a Japanese craftsman to learn bamboo weaving skills and went to Tokyo for further study. In 2015, bamboo weaving was included in the fourth batch of intangible cultural heritage in Henan Province. As a representative inheritor, Zhang Yongjie said he would keep innovating to attract more people to learn bamboo weaving. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

