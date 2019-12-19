Fighter bombers taxi in close formation before takeoff

Source:China Military Online Published: 2019/12/19 17:54:54

Two JH-7fighter bombers attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi in a close formation known as an Elephant Walk during a recent flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Chen and Huang Yanzhuang)


 

A JH-7 fighter bomber attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars over the sky during a recent flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Chen and Huang Yanzhaung)


 

