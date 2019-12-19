What’s trending on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Thursday

Netizens tune in to the 16th Man at His Best Award (MAHB) ceremony on Wednesday, Chinese actress Dilraba wows with amazing dress, South Korean singer/actor Kim Ki-bum sends heartwarming message to his former band mate Chinese singer-actor Han Geng1.11 billion views 3.86 million posts

Taiwanese actor Chen Bolin poses for photo at the 14th Man at His Best Award (MAHB) ceremony held in Beijing on November 22, 2017. Photo: CNSphoto

The 16th Man at His Best Award (MAHB) ceremony was held on Wednesday, gathering together famous entertainers including actors, writers, directors, singers and internet celebrities.MAHB was organized by Esquire, a Chinese men's fashion magazine established in 1996. The magazine has shared a patent with the international magazine of the same title since 1999.Chinese singer Cai Xukun was awarded the 2019 Music Idol Award at the event. Director Frant Gwo received the 2019 Esquire Award for his blockbuster sci-fi film The Wandering Earth. TFBoys member Wang Junkai was presented with the Most Commercially Valuable Entertainer Award."What an amazing night, I love all these guys!" posted one netizen.380 million views 72,000 posts

Dilraba receives awards on stage at the Golden Eagle Awards held in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province on October 14, 2018. Photo: CNSphoto

Dilraba, a Chinese actress of ethnic Uyghur descent, landed on Sina Weibo's trending list on Thursday after she was seen sporting a gorgeous mint green evening gown at a promotional event for Chinese cosmetics brand Pechoin.Born in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, the 27-year-old actress rose to stardom for her role as the nine-tailed red fox fairy in the fantasy drama Ten Great III of Peach Blossom in 2017.Dilraba has also participated in several variety shows, including Shake It Up, Produce Camp 2019 and Go Fighting Season V."The mint green evening gown is a great foil for her white complexion, I love it!," posted one netizen."Amazing look!" wrote another.250 million views 21,000 posts

Han Geng on stage during a press conference for Reborn held in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province on August 2, 2018. Photo: CNSphoto

South Korean singer-actor Kim Ki-bum posted a photo of Chinese singer-actor Han Geng and Han's girlfriend Celina Jade on instagram on Wednesday alongside a post that said, "Are you going to get married, my big brother? Be happy."The 32-year-old Kim and Chinese singer-actor Han, who is three years older, were once members of South Korean boy band Super Junior.The post went viral on Sina Weibo with many netizens stating that they were touched by the long-lasting friendship between the two stars."It's so moving to hear Kim calling Han big brother. I still remember Kim hugging Han and calling him big brother back in their 20s," posted netizen Nanrenshiniuniu.