Glassworks making industry booms in Hejian of north China's Hebei

A worker makes a glasswork at the workshop of a company in Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 18, 2019. The glassworks making industry in Hejian City started from 1970s. To revive this industry, the local authority has guided the companies to focus on product research and upgrading. Now, there are more than 240 glassworks making companies and over 50,000 staff members involved in the industry in Hejian. The annual output of the glassworks reached to 2 billion yuan (about 285.6 million U.S. dollars) and the glassworks have been exported to over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

