Photo:Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday morning visited a government services center and a school in Macao and talked with residents, teachers and students.Xi was accompanied by the Macao Special Administrative Region's Chief Executive Chui Sai On during his tour of the Government Services Center in Areia Preta and the Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School.The president is in Macao for the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland.