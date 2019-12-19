RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

It always pays to hear both sides of the story. You will be able to up your chances of success this weekend by listening to those who disagree with you as well as those who support you. Your lucky numbers: 4, 5, 9, 13, 14.Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)You won't be the only one who thinks they have the answer to a difficult problem this weekend, so make sure you speak up and let yourself be heard. Your financial luck is looking up. Take the time out to research new investments. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You might mistakenly believe that others will see you as weak if you show emotion, but in reality this will only show everyone just how strong you really are. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Some good news this weekend is sure to put you in the mood to celebrate. Consider having your friends come over for an impromptu party or an event of some kind. Creative activities may end up creating opportunities to earn some extra money. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)A family member might want to have an important talk with you this weekend. Do everything you can to make this person comfortable and make sure you check your judgment at the door. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Don't hesitate to speak your mind right away instead of keeping your thoughts to yourself. You have valid concerns that deserve to be heard. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Do not wait until you run into roadblocks before you take action. Be proactive when it comes to preparing possible contingencies in case things go wrong. Romance is in the air, making this a good time for some quiet time with that special someone. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You have been on a roll lately, but that doesn't mean you can start to slack off. Continued hard work over a long period of time will get you a lot farther than sporadic bursts of energy. A close friendship will be put to the test. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Your sentimental nature will make it very difficult for you to separate your emotions and logic. It might be wise to put off any decisions until you are able to see things more clearly. A major career opportunity is heading your way. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Make sure you accomplish everything on your to-do list before you head out to play this weekend. It may mean having to work a bit late, but that will be better than worrying that you have left something undone. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You will have to face a very difficult challenge this weekend. No matter if you succeed or fail, your efforts will be recognized, which will lead to increased confidence and new opportunities. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)You will be able to outmaneuver the competition if you take the initiative and act first. Do not wait for someone else to recognize what you have to offer. It is up to you to find opportunities to showcase your skills. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Motives will be unclear this weekend. Do not assume that you know where others stand unless they explicitly tell you. ✭✭✭