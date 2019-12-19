‘Almost A Comedy’ to hit cinemas ahead of New Year holiday

Director Liu Lu Photo: Courtesy of Zhao Qian

Chinese movie Almost A Comedy, starring Ren Suxi, Liu Xun and Tang Min, will hit Chinese mainland cinemas on Friday, just in time for the New Year movie season.The film follows four young people and their romantic relationships, and focuses on a number of social topics that people who come to make it in Beijing face, such as dealing with the hukou household registration system and renting an apartment.To promote its first New Year movie, the studio Fun Age hosted special events in six cities from December 12 to Tuesday.The film's director Liu Lu noted that the character of Mo Mo won support from many audience members, because she sticks to her moral line for many things, such as never lying, despite hardships.