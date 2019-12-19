Puzzle
ACROSS
1 "Iliad" city
5 About
9 Costa ___
13 Alleviate
14 Gesture of indifference
16 Smell of spoiled milk, e.g.
17 Economist Smith
18 One way to cook onions
19 Primordial gunk
20 Causes a conifer to soar?
23 Went off, as a phone
24 Decorated at a bakery
25 "I'm certain I know what that bow was made of!"
32 "Nova" network
35 Ad headline
36 Luxury Honda line
37 Whiskey cocktail
39 Short-legged African beast, informally
42 TV personality Jenner
43 Piece of bacon
45 Istanbul inhabitant
47 Vanilla extract meas.
48 Lads who live in shade trees?
52 Mobile phone
53 Amount of work
56 Dave Matthews Band remix about this puzzle's puns?
62 Thick carpet
63 ___ Lauder
64 Falafel bread
65 "Catch!"
66 Went after
67 The only perfect place
68 Loaf parts that you may eat last
69 Famous Amos
70 Education station

DOWN
1 Mets, Jets or Nets
2 What picks up speed?
3 Tennis star Naomi
4 Neighbor of an Omani
5 ___ prof.
6 Former Iranian leader
7 Word before "self" or "love"
8 Jeans and a T-shirt, for one
9 Sunbathing site
10 Taylor Swift, for Swifties
11 Snug as a bug in a rug
12 Exist
15 Progressive competitor
21 Certain NCOs
22 Country great McEntire
26 "A likely story!"
27 Fictional woodcutter Baba
28 Pool measure
29 Mongolian shelter
30 Discordia's Greek counterpart
31 Insect often mistaken for a bee
32 (Check this out)
33 Not just one
34 "No problem!"
38 Chest protectors
40 Stop on a crawl
41 Gold, in Guatemala
44 Actress Amanda
46 Ren in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"
49 Cary of "The Princess Bride"
50 Skeleton's site?
51 Like a hot rod, with "up"
54 Comment to the audience
55 Goes out with
56 "Say ___" (waiter's request)
57 Like most clues that end with question marks
58 Name that anagrams to "toot"
59 Beloved
60 Ape-like Himalayan
61 Tug sharply
62 Doe or sow
Solution