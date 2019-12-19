Puzzle

1 "Iliad" city5 About9 Costa ___13 Alleviate14 Gesture of indifference16 Smell of spoiled milk, e.g.17 Economist Smith18 One way to cook onions19 Primordial gunk20 Causes a conifer to soar?23 Went off, as a phone24 Decorated at a bakery25 "I'm certain I know what that bow was made of!"32 "Nova" network35 Ad headline36 Luxury Honda line37 Whiskey cocktail39 Short-legged African beast, informally42 TV personality Jenner43 Piece of bacon45 Istanbul inhabitant47 Vanilla extract meas.48 Lads who live in shade trees?52 Mobile phone53 Amount of work56 Dave Matthews Band remix about this puzzle's puns?62 Thick carpet63 ___ Lauder64 Falafel bread65 "Catch!"66 Went after67 The only perfect place68 Loaf parts that you may eat last69 Famous Amos70 Education station1 Mets, Jets or Nets2 What picks up speed?3 Tennis star Naomi4 Neighbor of an Omani5 ___ prof.6 Former Iranian leader7 Word before "self" or "love"8 Jeans and a T-shirt, for one9 Sunbathing site10 Taylor Swift, for Swifties11 Snug as a bug in a rug12 Exist15 Progressive competitor21 Certain NCOs22 Country great McEntire26 "A likely story!"27 Fictional woodcutter Baba28 Pool measure29 Mongolian shelter30 Discordia's Greek counterpart31 Insect often mistaken for a bee32 (Check this out)33 Not just one34 "No problem!"38 Chest protectors40 Stop on a crawl41 Gold, in Guatemala44 Actress Amanda46 Ren in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"49 Cary of "The Princess Bride"50 Skeleton's site?51 Like a hot rod, with "up"54 Comment to the audience55 Goes out with56 "Say ___" (waiter's request)57 Like most clues that end with question marks58 Name that anagrams to "toot"59 Beloved60 Ape-like Himalayan61 Tug sharply62 Doe or sow

Solution