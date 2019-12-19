Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/19 18:08:40

Puzzle



ACROSS

  1 "Iliad" city

  5 About

  9 Costa ___

 13 Alleviate

 14 Gesture of indifference

 16 Smell of spoiled milk, e.g.

 17 Economist Smith

 18 One way to cook onions

 19 Primordial gunk

 20 Causes a conifer to soar?

 23 Went off, as a phone

 24 Decorated at a bakery

 25 "I'm certain I know what that bow was made of!"

 32 "Nova" network

 35 Ad headline

 36 Luxury Honda line

 37 Whiskey cocktail

 39 Short-legged African beast, informally

 42 TV personality Jenner

 43 Piece of bacon

 45 Istanbul inhabitant

 47 Vanilla extract meas.

 48 Lads who live in shade trees?

 52 Mobile phone

 53 Amount of work

 56 Dave Matthews Band remix about this puzzle's puns?

 62 Thick carpet

 63 ___ Lauder

 64 Falafel bread

 65 "Catch!"

 66 Went after

 67 The only perfect place

 68 Loaf parts that you may eat last

 69 Famous Amos

 70 Education station

DOWN

  1 Mets, Jets or Nets

  2 What picks up speed?

  3 Tennis star Naomi

  4 Neighbor of an Omani

  5 ___ prof.

  6 Former Iranian leader

  7 Word before "self" or "love"

  8 Jeans and a T-shirt, for one

  9 Sunbathing site

 10 Taylor Swift, for Swifties

 11 Snug as a bug in a rug

 12 Exist

 15 Progressive competitor

 21 Certain NCOs

 22 Country great McEntire

 26 "A likely story!"

 27 Fictional woodcutter Baba

 28 Pool measure

 29 Mongolian shelter

 30 Discordia's Greek counterpart

 31 Insect often mistaken for a bee

 32 (Check this out)

 33 Not just one

 34 "No problem!"

 38 Chest protectors

 40 Stop on a crawl

 41 Gold, in Guatemala

 44 Actress Amanda

 46 Ren in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

 49 Cary of "The Princess Bride"

 50 Skeleton's site?

 51 Like a hot rod, with "up"

 54 Comment to the audience

 55 Goes out with

 56 "Say ___" (waiter's request)

 57 Like most clues that end with question marks

 58 Name that anagrams to "toot"

 59 Beloved

 60 Ape-like Himalayan

 61 Tug sharply

 62 Doe or sow

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus