How’d that happen? Chopper gets stuck in alley

A helicopter's blades gets stuck in store front while being pushed down a crowded alleyway. Photo: Screenshot from video by Knews

A new, two-seater helicopter had to have its rotor blades dismantled after one of them got hopelessly stuck in a store front as it was being pushed along a crowded alleyway in Huizhou, South China's Guangdong Province.The small aircraft, reportedly worth 1.2 million yuan ($170,000), is seen in a video posted by Knews being delivered on the back of a truck and then set on small wheels and pushed down an alleyway by two men.The main rotor blades on top of the helicopter were tied parallel to the body of the aircraft but extended high up in the air. When the men pushing the aircraft encountered a low-hanging obstacle in the alley, they apparently decided to turn the blades perpendicular to the helicopter to lower the height of the main rotor blade. It might have worked except for one major miscalculation. The rotor blades were now too wide for the alley and one got jammed in the entrance of a store.The stuck chopper blocked both pedestrians and traffic, until police came and managed to detach the blades allowing the helicopter to be pushed to its destination, which wasn't mentioned in the Knews report.The owner of the Rotorway-A600 helicopter, surnamed Tang, told Knew he uses the aircraft to teach his science class and he puts it on display at exhibitions."Despite the traffic jam and everything, this was kind of a live exhibition," a Chinese internet user jokingly wrote on Sina Weibo.Knews