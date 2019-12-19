Driver does dangerous doughnuts

A driver does doughnuts in the middle of an intersection for ten minutes, forcing other motorists to dodge a collision by timing their crossing with the driver's high-speed circling. Photo: Screenshot from video by Pear Video

The owner of Mercedes-Benz who did doughnuts in the middle of an intersection for 10 minutes told police in East China's Anhui Province he was overstressed by life.Surveillance video posted by the Pear Video on Wednesday shows the man in Hefei driving his car at night in high-speed circles, with no regard for other motorists trying to pass through the intersection. The video shows a number of other motorists trying to time their crossing of the intersection in order to dodge the man's continuous circles and avoid a collision.Motorists finally called the police who have impounded the man's car."My life is too hard and I live under great pressure. I just wanted to relieve the stress," the driver told the police. The Pear Video didn't report if the man has been detained or charged.The video was viewed more than 700,000 times as of Thursday.Netizens criticized the driver saying that people have to learn to handle pressure properly rather than risk endangering others.Pear Video