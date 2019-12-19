Colorful Christmas lights seen in Valletta, Malta

A man dressed as Santa Claus stands in front of colorful Christmas lights in Valletta, Malta, on Dec. 18, 2019. Colorful Christmas lights are seen in Valletta recently for the holiday season. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Christmas decorations and lighting are seen at Triton Square in Valletta, Malta, on Dec. 18, 2019. Colorful Christmas lights are seen in Valletta recently for the holiday season. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

An illuminated Christmas tree is seen in Valletta, Malta, on Dec. 18, 2019. Colorful Christmas lights are seen in Valletta recently for the holiday season. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)