Chinese head overseas for Spring Festival holiday

Chinese tourists will travel to more overseas destinations during the Spring Festival holiday in 2020, said a report released by the country's largest online travel agency Trip.com Group.Chinese tourists have booked trips to 419 overseas cities in over 100 countries and regions during the seven-day holiday beginning January 24, 2020, said Trip.com, adding that both figures are new highs for the group.Boasting warm weather, Australia and New Zealand are among the most popular destinations for Chinese during the period. Trips to Italy, Britain, Spain, Russia, France and the United Arab Emirates are also bestsellers, according to the report.Ninety percent of Trip.com Group's users have chosen high-quality travel products and services. Private travel groups with tour guides and flexible schedules have also been favored by tourists.The fact that Chinese are willing to spend more money and time on traveling shows their growing incomes and higher living standards, said Peng Liang, a researcher with the tourist data research center of Trip.com Group.As more Chinese tourists travel overseas for holidays, the world will also share the benefits of China's development, Peng explained.Chinese made 6.3 million outbound trips during the Spring Festival holiday in 2019, up 12.48 percent year on year.