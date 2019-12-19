HK-Australia free trade, investment pacts take effect in January

A saleswoman presents blue diamonds Thursday at the Style Hong Kong Show in Qingdao, Shandong Province. The event, held by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, showcases 350 lifestyle and food brands from Hong Kong. Photo: CFP

A free trade agreement (FTA) and an investment agreement between China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Australia to enhance trade and investment flows between the two will enter into force officially on January 17, 2020, the government of the HKSAR said on Wednesday.The agreements, signed in March 2019, cover a wide range of issues including trade in goods and services, investment, intellectual property, and government procurement. They will provide HK investors with legal certainty and more access to the Australian market, and will also create more business opportunities and enhance trade and investment flows between the two places, the HKSAR said."Against the prevailing uncertainties in the global economic environment, these agreements provide high transparency and predictability for trade and investment," Edward Yau, the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR, said on Wednesday.This FTA will open a new chapter in economic relations between Australia and Hong Kong. The trade agreement provides Australian businesses greater certainty in terms of trade and investment activities in Hong Kong. It also reaffirms the value Australia places on the principle of "One Country, Two Systems," said a post on the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Australian government.According to the agreements, all Hong Kong-originating goods can enter Australia tariff-free and via simplified procedures immediately upon the FTA taking effect.Hong Kong service providers will be able to enjoy market access and treatment no less favorable than Australia's local service providers under like circumstances.In 2018, two-way trade between the HKSAR and Australia reached A$17.8 billion ($12.23 billion). Hong Kong was Australia's 10th most important destination for merchandise exports with a volume of A$8 billion, and seventh-largest services export market, with a volume of A$3 billion, according to data released by Australia.