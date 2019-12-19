For Canadian researcher, it’s a microscopic Christmas

There was Tiny Tim, and then the Little Drummer Boy - but they had nothing on the microscopic gingerbread house believed to be the smallest in the world and unveiled Wednesday by a Canadian researcher.About half the size of one made in France last year, it was cut and etched from silicon, complete with sharply defined bricks and trim, and a Canadian flag for a welcome mat.McMaster University researcher Travis Casagrande said he used a beam of charged gallium ions that acted like a sandblaster.Images provided by the Hamilton, Ontario school's Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy showed the house sitting atop a cap on the head of tiny winking snowman made from materials used in lithium-ion battery research.The pair of decorations is barely taller than the diameter of a human hair.The center's suite of 10 electron microscopes and other equipment are used mostly for materials research.AFP