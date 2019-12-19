Public security authorities slammed for slow response to criminal case

Photo: Sina Weibo

The local public security authorities of Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province announced on Thursday that they will arrest suspects and conduct a thorough investigation of a case of intentional injury that happened three months ago, after the victim's plea for help on social media drew media attention.The bureau said on Sina Weibo that they will arrest the three suspects and will also seriously punish related officers who were charged for slow action in the case, in accordance with laws and regulations.But netizens still fiercely slammed the public security bureau of Shenyang for lazy administration and slow action."What a tough case? And I wonder if today is the opening day of the bureau," one net user commented below the police announcement on Weibo.Wang Zhenyu, a postgraduate at Shenyang University, pleaded for help on Sina Weibo on Wednesday, saying he had been assaulted and stabbed on September 19 during a dispute with classmates over a university scholarship, and failed to get any answers from the university or the police, thepaper.cn reported.Local police told the People's Daily that Wang received stab wounds from three students at the campus. The three suspects were summoned to the police station in September, but they denied hurting Wang and there were no other witnesses or surveillance video at the scene.According to the police station, they received the forensic results on October 10 and filed the case as a criminal case as Wang's wounds were recognized as minor injuries.The police promised to disclose the results of further investigations, and the case will be handled by a group composed of elite experts from the Shenyang public security bureau, together with local discipline inspection and supervision authorities, read the announcement.Wang Fu, a Beijing-based lawyer told the Global Times on Thursday that the local police should have conducted measures faster and been open with the public. As a public security bureau, it is wrong to deal with the case only after public anger about it, Wang said.According to the lawyer, there might be obstacles from the university as well, which might have been concerned about bad publicity from the case.The lawyer noted that the suspects will be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of no more than three years, citing China's criminal law.