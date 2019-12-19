Bolivia issues arrest warrant for Morales

Evo Morales speaks at a press conference in the city of Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, on December 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Martin Zabala)

Bolivia's attorney general on Wednesday ordered the arrest of exiled former president Evo Morales after the interim government accused him of sedition and terrorism.Public prosecutors in La Paz signed a warrant for police to detain the 60-year-old - who is in Argentina - and take him to the attorney general's office.Morales fled Bolivia last month after civil unrest broke out following his reelection in an October 20 poll widely dismissed as rigged.The former trade union leader denounced the arrest order as "illegal, unfair and unconstitutional" on Twitter."I'm not worried. As long as I'm alive I'll continue with greater strength in the political and ideological struggle for a free and sovereign Bolivia," he said.Morales ruled the South American country for almost 14 years before resigning last month and leaving Bolivia.He initially received asylum in Mexico and then arrived in Argentina last week.The allegations against him stem from an audio recording released by Arturo Murillo, the interim government's interior minister.In the recording, Morales ­allegedly tells one of his supporters to block trucks and interrupt the food supply to ­several cities.Morales was in Mexico at the time, the complaint alleges.Murillo began legal action against Morales in November, after weeks of road blocks caused food and fuel shortages in the capital La Paz following his resignation.The ex-president countered by accusing the interim government of manufacturing the audio to damage him politically.