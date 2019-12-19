Court says president of Catalan unfit for office

A demonstrator holds a flare during protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, on October 16. Photo: VCG

A court in Spain ruled on Thursday that Catalonia's President Quim Torra was unfit to hold public office for 18 months because he failed to remove separatist symbols from public buildings during an election campaign.The ruling will only come into effect if it is confirmed by Spain's Supreme Court, which could take months, and it could trigger an early election in the wealthy northeastern region.In March, Spanish electoral authorities ordered Torra to remove separatist symbols to respect institutional neutrality ahead of parliamentary elections in April.They objected in particular to a banner outside the Catalonian regional government headquarters that read "Freedom for political prisoners and exiles" next to a yellow ribbon indicating support for nine detained Catalan separatist leaders who were sentenced in October to lengthy jail terms over an abortive 2017 independence bid.That court ruling set off a wave of angry protests in Barcelona and other Catalan cities that repeatedly descended into violence. The Catalan government ignored two deadlines to take the banner down before finally ­ceding just before a planned police intervention.Catalonia's High Court of Justice ruled that Torra had displayed a "forceful, repeated and stubborn resistance" to follow the orders of the electoral board which "had been dictated in accordance with the law."