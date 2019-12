Track-laying begins for the Hefei-Anqing high-speed railway on Wednesday. The railway will stretch 162 kilometers from Hefei, capital of East China's Anhui Province, to Anqing in the southwest of the province. Trains will be able to run at a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. The track-laying project is scheduled to be completed on March 31, 2020. Photo: cnsphotos