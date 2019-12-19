Bowing out in 2024? Cryptic Putin comment reignites speculation

Photo: Xinhua

Russian President Vladimir ­Putin may have dropped a ­major hint on Thursday about not running again in 2024, with a cryptic remark that the wording in the constitution on presidential mandates should be amended, observers said.



One of the key intrigues as Putin, 67, held his annual marathon press conference was whether the Russian leader believes that his fourth term in office should be his last.



By law, a Russian president, whose mandate is now six years long, cannot serve more than two successive terms.



After succeeding Boris Yeltsin and serving two terms from 2000 to 2008, Putin served four years as prime minister as Dmitry Medvedev was elected president in 2008. Putin returned to the Kremlin in 2012.



Putin said Thursday the word "successive" could be removed from the country's basic law, a move that could rule out any such job swap scenario in 2024 when his current mandate ends.



"As for previous changes to the constitution, as far as I know they were linked only to the number of terms. What should we do?" he said.



"As for the terms, remove the word 'successive.' Your humble servant served two successive terms and then stepped down and had the constitutional right to return to the post of president... But some of our political scientists and activists do not like this and maybe this could be removed, possibly."



Putin indicated he was aware of the debate.



"Of course, I am aware of the discussions that are currently going on," he said, adding that any changes to the constitution should be made "in a careful manner" and only after a thorough debate in society.



The body of Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin should stay in its mausoleum on Red Square in Moscow, so long as Russians retain personal memories of the Soviet period, Putin said.



Asked whether the embalmed body of the first Soviet leader, who died in 1924, should be removed, Putin said his position had not changed.



"In my view we should not touch this, at least while we have very many people who connect their own lives with this... connect this with achievements of the past, of the Soviet years," said Putin.