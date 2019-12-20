Global unilateralism and nationalism inspire overseas Chinese to look for work in their homeland

By Hu Yuwei Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/12/20 1:29:05

File Photo: VCG

Overseas Chinese have advanced the process of returning to China to pursue career development amid increased nationalism in long-standing host countries like the US, according to an employment survey on entrepreneurship among Chinese returnees in 2019 released on Thursday in Beijing.



For those returning, confidence in the booming Chinese economy and local businesses inspired their decision, the survey found, which was conducted by the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), a Beijing-based think tank, and top job hunting website Zhilian Zhaopin.



The level of unilateralism applied in other countries in recent years deterred many students from pursuing tertiary education or staying behind for work, creating barriers on the normal flow and communication of people from one country to another, said survey initiators.



Over 80 percent of the students surveyed believed that changes in international relations influence their decisions on where to study and work.



The impact on international relations regarding the students' choice of employment is a new measure the survey team implemented this year, given the impact of China-US relations, Li Qing, the director of the research team, told the Global Times.



According to the report, more than 2,000 questionnaires, over 61 percent said they returned home for employment after graduation, with the majority of respondents entering the Internet and communication industries, including five percent who said they wanted to start businesses in China.



China's rapid economic development was an important factor for returnees, the report found. Beijing remained the most attractive city for respondents, while some livable first-tier cities remained competitive.



The overall number of Chinese overseas students reached 662,100 in 2018, according to the latest statistics from China's



"We found that more and more overseas students now take advantage of national strategies, such as joining private enterprises and joining the



The report revealed that "a global perspective" is still a major advantage for returnees in the employment market. However, they also felt they were unadaptable in some domestic labor cultures, noting that most of the respondents found it difficult to accept the "9-9-6" plan, a work schedule of 12 hours a day from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week, which is popular in China's tech sector.





RELATED ARTICLES: Singing in one voice

Outstanding overseas Chinese students awarded in US

Back to work Overseas Chinese have advanced the process of returning to China to pursue career development amid increased nationalism in long-standing host countries like the US, according to an employment survey on entrepreneurship among Chinese returnees in 2019 released on Thursday in Beijing.For those returning, confidence in the booming Chinese economy and local businesses inspired their decision, the survey found, which was conducted by the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), a Beijing-based think tank, and top job hunting website Zhilian Zhaopin.The level of unilateralism applied in other countries in recent years deterred many students from pursuing tertiary education or staying behind for work, creating barriers on the normal flow and communication of people from one country to another, said survey initiators.Over 80 percent of the students surveyed believed that changes in international relations influence their decisions on where to study and work.The impact on international relations regarding the students' choice of employment is a new measure the survey team implemented this year, given the impact of China-US relations, Li Qing, the director of the research team, told the Global Times.According to the report, more than 2,000 questionnaires, over 61 percent said they returned home for employment after graduation, with the majority of respondents entering the Internet and communication industries, including five percent who said they wanted to start businesses in China.China's rapid economic development was an important factor for returnees, the report found. Beijing remained the most attractive city for respondents, while some livable first-tier cities remained competitive.The overall number of Chinese overseas students reached 662,100 in 2018, according to the latest statistics from China's Ministry of Education "We found that more and more overseas students now take advantage of national strategies, such as joining private enterprises and joining the Belt and Road Initiative," said Li. "Compared with the mature and saturated job market of developed countries, the developing countries along the Belt and Road Initiative can give more opportunities to enable returnees to give a better play."The report revealed that "a global perspective" is still a major advantage for returnees in the employment market. However, they also felt they were unadaptable in some domestic labor cultures, noting that most of the respondents found it difficult to accept the "9-9-6" plan, a work schedule of 12 hours a day from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week, which is popular in China's tech sector.