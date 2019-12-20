Rime scenery in northeast China’s Jilin city

Rime Island is located on the Songhua River in northeast China’s Jilin City. During the winter, the island’s trees become a forest of ice and snow. Visitors flock for a glimpse of the icy scenery. Photo: China News Service

Rime Island is located on the Songhua River in northeast China’s Jilin City. During the winter, the island’s trees become a forest of ice and snow. Visitors flock for a glimpse of the icy scenery. Photo: China News Service

Rime Island is located on the Songhua River in northeast China’s Jilin City. During the winter, the island’s trees become a forest of ice and snow. Visitors flock for a glimpse of the icy scenery. Photo: China News Service

Rime Island is located on the Songhua River in northeast China’s Jilin City. During the winter, the island’s trees become a forest of ice and snow. Visitors flock for a glimpse of the icy scenery. Photo: China News Service

Rime Island is located on the Songhua River in northeast China’s Jilin City. During the winter, the island’s trees become a forest of ice and snow. Visitors flock for a glimpse of the icy scenery. Photo: China News Service