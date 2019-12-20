Z-19 attack helicopters hover at ultra-low altitude

A cluster of Z-19 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army lift off successively during a flight training exercise on December 17, 2019, to hone the troops’ real combat capabilities. Photo:China Military

A Z-19 attack helicopter attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army hovers at an ultra-low altitude during a flight training exercise on December 17, 2019, to hone the troops’ real combat capabilities. Photo:China Military

Multi-type attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army fly across the river during a flight training exercise on December 17, 2019, to hone the troops’ real combat capabilities. Photo:China Military