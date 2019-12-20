"Jerusalem Santa" in Old City

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/20 19:09:06

The "Jerusalem Santa", a Palestinian dressed up as Santa Claus, gestures as he rides a camel in the Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 19, 2019, as people around the world prepare to celebrate the festival. Photo:Xinhua


 

The "Jerusalem Santa", a Palestinian dressed up as Santa Claus, gestures as he rides a camel in the Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 19, 2019, as people around the world prepare to celebrate the festival. Photo:Xinhua


 

The "Jerusalem Santa", a Palestinian dressed up as Santa Claus, gestures as he rides a camel in the Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 19, 2019, as people around the world prepare to celebrate the festival. Photo:Xinhua


 

The "Jerusalem Santa", a Palestinian dressed up as Santa Claus, gestures as he rides a camel in the Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 19, 2019, as people around the world prepare to celebrate the festival. Photo:Xinhua


 

The "Jerusalem Santa", a Palestinian dressed up as Santa Claus, gestures as he rides a camel in the Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 19, 2019, as people around the world prepare to celebrate the festival. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus