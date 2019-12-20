Exercise in futility?

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

RELATED ARTICLES: Boy ordered to practice gymnastics on subway

Did you ever buy a gym membership card but could not break out of your lazy spell to work out regularly? If so, then you are one of the more than 100 million Chinese who did so. According to a report on Chinese people's sports consumption habit released by Chinese e-commerce platform Tmall, around 400 million people said they love doing sports while only 276 million said they often participate in physical exercises. That is to say, about 124 million people are fake sports enthusiasts. It is never possible to get a good shape and a fit body by shunning what is needed to be healthy - workout and games. There are many who think of starting "tomorrow," which never arrives. It is hard to resist the temptation of the warm bed and delicious food, especially in winter, as heavy coats help hide the bulges and paunches. But if winter has come, can spring be far behind? Throw away the duvet and grab the dumb bell, it will definitely pay off. There is no shortcut to getting fitter and healthier.