6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

Photo: Screenshot of CENC

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Kabul and a few provinces including Parwan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Badakhshan provinces on Friday afternoon.The earthquake jolted 51km SW of Jarm, Afghanistan at 11:39:52 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.The epicenter, with a depth of 210.22 km, was initially determined to be at 36.5344 degrees north latitude and 70.4374 degrees east longitude.There were no reports of casualties and property damage as of press time.