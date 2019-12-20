N.Korea envoy confirmed as Pompeo’s number two

US special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun (L) shakes hands with with South Korea's vice foreign minister Cho Sei-young (R) at the foreign ministry in Seoul on December 16, 2019. Photo: AFP

The US Senate on Thursday confirmed North Korea negotiator Stephen Biegun to be the State Department's number two, raising the possibility that the veteran Republican will become the acting top US diplomat next year.Biegun was easily confirmed as deputy secretary of state, with 90 votes in favor and three senators, all Democrats, opposed.