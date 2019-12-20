Australian PM apologizes for vacation as firefighters killed in huge blazes

The aftermath of a large bushfire is seen in Balmoral, 150km southwest of Sydney, on December 19, 2019. Photo: AFP

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a rare public apology on Friday and cut short a Hawaiian vacation in response to mounting public anger after two volunteer firefighters were killed battling bushfires sweeping the country's east coast.Some areas of Sydney are set for "catastrophic" conditions on Saturday, and the deadly fires are now engulfing other parts of the country, Reuters reported.