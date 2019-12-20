China market news daily wrap-up

The trading floor of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai Photo: CFP



Although the Chinese stock market closed down on Friday, the market has seen a third straight weekly gain, which came after the progress in phase one trade deal between China and the US. On Thursday, China unveiled a new list of import tariff exemptions for six chemical and oil products from the US. Although the Chinese stock market closed down on Friday, the market has seen a third straight weekly gain, which came after the progress in phase one trade deal between China and the US. On Thursday, China unveiled a new list of import tariff exemptions for six chemical and oil products from the US.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.4 percent lower at 3,004.94 points while the Shenzhen Component Index dropped by 0.65 percent to close at 10,229.49 points on Friday.

However, the Hang Seng Index rose by 0.25 percent to 27,871.35 points.

China's two-, five- and 10-year treasury bond futures all closed higher on Friday.

Around the region, Japan's Nikkei index dropped 48.22 points, or 0.20 percent.

Friday marked the 27th straight session for overseas investors to buy into the A-share market in China, and technology shares rose to fresh highs.

China has been striving to become a technology leader despite its telecoms company Huawei and some AI companies being affected by US scrutiny.



