Central bank supports yuan remittances in SAR

A gathering in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland is held in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Officials and business representatives in Macao say they are confident that the special administrative region is able to build up its financial industry with its own characteristics for future development, with the central government providing firm support.Addressing a gathering to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to China on Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Macao to focus on selected aspects and projects based on the region's conditions and well-conceived procedures to appropriately diversify its economy, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Macao should grasp the opportunity brought by the building of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Xi said.He stressed cooperation between Macao and neighboring Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province to develop the Hengqin New Area.Xi's Macao visit would include the announcement of new policies aimed at diversifying the city's casino-dependent economy into a financial center, Reuters reported last week, citing officials and corporate executives.However, the reported measures were not announced on Friday.The concept stocks related to the Macao stock exchange slid by 3.85 percent on Friday. Stocks connected to the concept of the Greater Bay Area closed 0.84 lower on the Shenzhen bourse.For Macao's enterprises that invest in Hengqin, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange launched on Friday supporting measures, including lifting limits and simplifying procedures."These policies will lay a deep foundation to construct the Macao-Hengqin cross-border financial cooperation demonstration area," Liang Haiming, dean of the Belt and Road Institute at Hainan University, told the Global Times Friday.Macao is the off-shore market, and Hengqin is the on-shore one. "Their interdependent development is fully anticipated," said Liang.The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission also announced on Friday favorable policies to support Macao's financial development.Macao's banks are encouraged to set up branches in the mainland. Mainland's insurance funds can be invested in the SAR. Meanwhile, leasing firms based in the mainland are supported to operate their business in Macao.

Artists perform during a grand gala in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland in the Macao East Asian Games Dome, South China's Macao, Dec. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)





Exploring own features

Challenges ahead

