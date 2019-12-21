HOME >>
CHINA
Xi holds telephone conversation with Trump
Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/12/21 0:32:34
Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Friday at the latter's request, CCTV reported.
RELATED ARTICLES:
US’ accusation of China using trade as weapon is too hypocritical
China US investment talks enter ‘substantive period’
MOC: China using global approach in investment talks with US
Posted in:
DIPLOMACY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus