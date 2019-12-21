Xi expresses serious concerns over US interference in China's internal affairs

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/21 5:13:30

Photo: VCG

China expresses serious concerns over the US side's recent negative words and actions on issues related to China's Taiwan, Hong Kong,



In a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, Xi noted that the US behaviors have interfered in China's internal affairs and harmed China's interests, which is detrimental to the mutual trust and bilateral cooperation.



China hopes that the United States will seriously implement the important consensuses reached by the two leaders over various meetings and phone conversations, pay high attention and attach great importance to China's concerns, and prevent bilateral relations and important agendas from being disturbed, Xi said.

