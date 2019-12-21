Foodstuff vocational skills contest, food products exhibition held in Shanghai

Visitors are attracted to products of foodstuff manufacturers displayed at a foodstuff vocational skills contest (western-style pasta) and food products exhibition in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 20, 2019. The event brought on-site making of western-style pasta, exhibition of specialty food listed as intangible cultural heritage, and products of foodstuff manufacturers to celebrate the incoming new year of 2020. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

