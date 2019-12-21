China-US economic and trade exchanges ballast stone for bilateral ties: former Chinese official

Soybeans are loaded into a grain cart during harvest in the US state of Illinois in 2018. Photo: VCG

China-US economic and trade exchanges, instead of bilateral economic and trade relations, is the ballast stone for bilateral ties because there involve more superstructure and actions, and they cannot be entangled , a former Chinese official said Saturday.Though the US-initiated trade war with China is at the core of the strife, the real problem is not merely the issue of trade, but it is strategic competition, He Weiwen, who previously served as a commercial counselor at the Chinese consulates in New York and San Francisco, noted when speaking at the Global Times annual conference.The China-US trade consultations ended with an agreement on a phase one trade deal text by the end of 2019,and the process, which endures ups and downs, is quite difficult, He said.But the Trump administration still treats China with a "big stick" and strategically presses China - this strategy of the US bulling has not changed, He noted.The US political narrative is filled with unpredictable factors in the run-up to the US presidential election in 2020, He said, noting that as the US political ecology is shoddy, be it Democrats or Republicans, whosoever want to win elections, they must desperately suppress China. "So we must not have illusions about the US."He cautioned that despite a phase one trade deal, the Chinese side should not be over-optimistic.But the two countries are still focused on cooperation. The Trump administration has realized that maintaining talks with China is necessary because problems can't be solved by suppression, and there is a need for negotiations, according to He."We need to notice that though there are conflicts between China and the US, there's also cooperation. We are not afraid of fighting, and should be good at fighting, while actively striving for cooperation" He said.The interconnected and close global industrial supply chain is the foundation of China-US cooperation. All the so-called decoupling calls come from the political pursuits, while the political pursuit must eventually conform to economic laws, He said.Therefore, we should respond to the concerns of the business community and their reasonable needs - that's why we have to continuously thrust reform and opening-up, create a fair and peaceful competitive environment, thus realizing the sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations, according to He.The trade and economic relations between China and the US in 2020, or even broader bilateral relations, are not decided by China, but by the US domestic political ecology and political needs, He said.China-US economic and trade ties will still face tough conflicts and bilateral trade volume in 2020 is likely to exceed that of 2019, forecast He.