China holds key meeting to map out plans for 2020 rural work

Photo:Xinhua

The central rural work conference was held in Beijing from Dec. 20 to 21, outlining the roadmap for the country's work related to agriculture, rural areas and rural people in the coming year.A speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee was studied at the conference.Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech at a recent meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, which was convened to specifically study issues relating to agriculture, rural areas and rural people.