Twitter removes thousands of accounts allegedly linked to Saudi Arabia

Twitter Photo: VCG

Twitter has removed 5,929 accounts allegedly originating in Saudi Arabia for "violating our platform manipulation policies," it announced Friday.The accounts were attributed by Twitter to a larger network of more than 88,000, which was blamed for engaging in "spamming" or "state-backed information operation."The San Francisco-based social media giant said its security team found the operation was linked to Smaat, a Saudi social media marketing and management company.Twitter accused Smaat of "coordinated activity" by creating, purchasing and managing the accounts on behalf of its clients, which Twitter sees as a manipulation of its platform.Twitter said it has permanently banned Smaat's access to its services, as well as the accounts of Smaat's senior executives.