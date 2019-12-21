First high-speed railway linking Beijing, Inner Mongolia conducts full-course test run

Train conductors stand next to G2412 high-speed train bound for Beijing North Railway Station at Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2019. The first high-speed railway linking Beijing and north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region carried out its full-course test run on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

Train conductors welcome passengers with hada, a traditional ceremonial scarf, next to G2412 high-speed train bound for Beijing North Railway Station at Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2019. The first high-speed railway linking Beijing and north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region carried out its full-course test run on Friday. Photo:Xinhua