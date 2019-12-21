Fighter bombers taxi in close formation before takeoff

Two JH-7 fighter bombers attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi in a close formation known as an Elephant Walk during a recent flight training exercise. Photo:China Military

A JH-7 fighter bomber attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off from the runway for a recent flight training exercise. Photo:China Military

A JH-7 fighter bomber attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars over the sky during a recent flight training exercise. Photo:China Military

A JH-7 fighter bomber attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars over the sky during a recent flight training exercise. Photo:China Military

A JH-7 fighter bomber attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its aircraft gun at mock aerial targets during a recent flight training exercise. Photo:China Military

A JH-7 fighter bomber attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command deploys its drogue parachute to slow itself after landing during a recent flight training exercise. Photo:China Military