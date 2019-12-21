Migratory birds arrive at Longwangtan Park in Lhasa to escape cold

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/21 22:16:43

A black-headed gull is seen at the Longwangtan Park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2019. Many migratory birds, such as bar-headed geese and black-headed gulls, arrived here to escape the cold. Photo:Xinhua


 

A black-headed gull is seen at the Longwangtan Park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2019. Many migratory birds, such as bar-headed geese and black-headed gulls, arrived here to escape the cold.Photo:Xinhua


 

Black-headed gulls fight for food at the Longwangtan Park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2019. Many migratory birds, such as bar-headed geese and black-headed gulls, arrived here to escape the cold. Photo:Xinhua


 

Black-headed gulls are seen at the Longwangtan Park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2019. Many migratory birds, such as bar-headed geese and black-headed gulls, arrived here to escape the cold.Photo:Xinhua


 

A ruddy shelduck flies near the Potala Palace at the Longwangtan Park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2019. Many migratory birds, such as bar-headed geese and black-headed gulls, arrived here to escape the cold.Photo:Xinhua


 

A ruddy shelduck flies near the Potala Palace at the Longwangtan Park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2019. Many migratory birds, such as bar-headed geese and black-headed gulls, arrived here to escape the cold.Photo:Xinhua


 

Ruddy shelducks are seen at the Longwangtan Park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2019. Many migratory birds, such as bar-headed geese and black-headed gulls, arrived here to escape the cold. Photo:Xinhua


 

Bar-headed geese fly at the Longwangtan Park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2019. Many migratory birds, such as bar-headed geese and black-headed gulls, arrived here to escape the cold. Photo:Xinhua


 

