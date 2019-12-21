Aerial view of popular tourist attraction Baidicheng in SW China's Chongqing

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 21, 2019 shows the view of Baidicheng and its peripheral areas in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Baidicheng, a popular tourist attraction sitting on the top of Baidi Mountain in Fengjie County, Chongqing, marks the front end of Qutang Gorge, one of the renowned Three Gorges of Yangtze River. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 21, 2019 shows the view of Baidicheng and its peripheral areas in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Baidicheng, a popular tourist attraction sitting on the top of Baidi Mountain in Fengjie County, Chongqing, marks the front end of Qutang Gorge, one of the renowned Three Gorges of Yangtze River. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 21, 2019 shows the view of Baidicheng and its peripheral areas in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Baidicheng, a popular tourist attraction sitting on the top of Baidi Mountain in Fengjie County, Chongqing, marks the front end of Qutang Gorge, one of the renowned Three Gorges of Yangtze River. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 21, 2019 shows the view of Baidicheng and its peripheral areas in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Baidicheng, a popular tourist attraction sitting on the top of Baidi Mountain in Fengjie County, Chongqing, marks the front end of Qutang Gorge, one of the renowned Three Gorges of Yangtze River. Photo:Xinhua