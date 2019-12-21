Zaoyang-Qianjiang Expressway to shorten travel time between northern, southern Hubei

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2019 shows the Shayang interchange of the Zaoyang-Qianjiang Expressway in central China's Hubei Province. The construction of the 244 km-long Zaoyang-Qianjiang Expressway is soon to be completed, with its running speed designed to be 100 km per hour. The expressway will shorten the travel time between northern Hubei and southern Hubei. Photo:Xinhua

