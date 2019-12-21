32nd Harbin Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Art Exposition to open to public

A visitor poses for photos in front of the main snow sculpture at the snow sculpture art exposition zone in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 20, 2019. The construction of the main snow sculpture at the snow sculpture art exposition zone was completed on Friday in the exhibition area of the 32nd Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition. The expo will be opened to public on Dec 23.Photo:Xinhua

