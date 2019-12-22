



Aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2019 shows the scenery of Macao Peninsula in south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

The 20th anniversary of Macao's return to China is a celebration of prosperity and stability after its return as well as the successful implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle there, Chinese diplomats abroad have said.China resumed its exercise of sovereignty over Macao on Dec. 20, 1999. Chinese embassies and consulates around the world held celebrations to mark the anniversary. Addressing the events, diplomats highlighted Macao as a living proof that the "one country, two systems" principle is a workable solution welcomed by the people.Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai praised Macao as an example of the successful implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle."Facts have proved that Macao's prosperity and stability are grounded on the principle of 'one country' and ensured when the unique strength of 'two systems' are brought into full play," Cui told a reception.He added that the practice has served the interests of the international community, bringing about precious opportunities for other countries, including the United States.Zhang Hanhui, the Chinese ambassador to Russia, said the Macao story shows that the policy of "one country, two systems" is a workable solution welcomed by the people.Commitment to policy, compliance with the Chinese constitution and the basic law governing the Macao Special Administrative Region, national pride, as well as concerted efforts by the Macao people are among the factors contributing to Macao's prosperity and stability after its return, Zhang said.Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva, said Macao's development achievements over the past 20 years have demonstrated the vitality of "one country, two systems," which is in the long-term interests of Macao.In his speech at a celebration banquet, Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming noted the increasingly close exchanges and cooperation between Macao and the mainland, saying Macao has benefited from opportunities created by the development in the mainland, and in turn made positive contributions to the reform, opening-up and modernization of the mainland.Lu Shaye, the Chinese ambassador to France, said the key to Macao's success is a comprehensive and correct understanding and implementation of the principle of "one country, two systems," local efforts to promote economic growth and people's well-being, as well as inclusive solidarity featuring national pride.For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou said that today, Macao enjoys political stability, economic prosperity, social stability and order, and the well-being of Macao residents continues to improve, which fully demonstrate the scientific nature and great vitality of the "one country, two systems."The policy of "one country, two systems" has proved to be the best institutional guarantee for the long-term prosperity and stability of Macao after its return, said Cong Peiwu, Chinese ambassador to Canada, adding that he is confident about broader prospects for Macao's further development.According to Chinese Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye, Macao now enjoys greater international influence thanks to the "one country, two systems" policy.Chinese Consul General in San Francisco Wang Donghua said Macao's return to China is a historical milestone for the Chinese people, and has ushered in a new chapter for Macao's development.