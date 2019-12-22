Farmers adopt eco-friendly mode of strawberry planting in Hebei





A farmer tends strawberry plants in a greenhouse in Zhanggezhuang Village, Changli County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2019. Farmers in Changli County have been encouraged to adopt an eco-friendly mode of strawberry planting, and to improve their income by introducing strains that bear high-quality fruits. This year's net income per Mu (0.067 hectares) of strawberry in the country is expected to average 30,000 RMB (around 4,282 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

